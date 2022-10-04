Ex-judge opens COVID inquiry into UK handling of pandemic

She added that the inquiry would not “drag on for decades, producing reports when it is too late for them to do any good.”

The probe will have the power to summon evidence and to question witnesses under oath. Potentially hundreds of thousands of people are expected to share their experiences through a “formal listening exercise," which was established so people can take part without physically attending a hearing or give evidence in a formal setting.

Addressing some bereaved families' concerns that they will be “sidelined" in the investigation, Hallett said she would not be able to cover every issue in as much detail “as some may wish."

The inquiry's opening has been delayed for months, frustrating families. It is expected to last at least a year, with the first evidence sessions starting in spring 2023.