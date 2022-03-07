Ex-king to visit Spain 'periodically,' but will live abroad

Juan Carlos wrote a letter to Felipe expressing his desire “to visit family and friends” in Spain after Supreme Court prosecutors closed the investigations, according to a statement on the royal website that contained the letter from the former king.

The prosecutors didn't find evidence to take the former monarch to court because much of the financial misbehavior, involving millions of euros (dollars) in undeclared accounts, happened when Juan Carlos was protected by immunity as Spain's king and other possible fraud fell out of the statute of limitations.