Ex-L.A. sheriff's deputy gets prison for pot warehouse theft

During the robbery, Los Angeles police were called to the warehouse but Antrim falsely told them he was a narcotics deputy “conducting a legitimate search" and they left, prosecutors said.

Antrim wasn’t on duty, wasn’t assigned to the Sheriff’s Department’s narcotics division and wouldn't have any “legitimate reason" to search a warehouse in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Antrim pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana; conspiracy to deprive rights under color of law; deprivation of rights under color of law and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Six other people have been convicted in the case and were sentenced to six to 14 years in federal prison.