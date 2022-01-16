Ex-leader Poroshenko to go to Ukraine to face charges

Poroshenko said he sees charges he faces as harmful for the country at such a time. He said Ukraine's leadership is responsible for unity in the country, and what “Russia is really is looking for is disintegration and conflict inside the country.”

“I think this is a very irresponsible action of the current leadership to disintegrate the country and ruin the unity," he said.

“I will fight for Ukraine," Poroshenko said, adding that he considers a fight against the “politically motivated” charges to be part of his fight for the nation.

Poroshenko, one of the country’s richest people, is owner of the Roshen confectionery empire. He has been outside Ukraine, meeting with leaders in Brussels, Warsaw and elsewhere.

The Kyiv court has already frozen Poroshenko's assets as part of its investigation into the allegations of high treason.