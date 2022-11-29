Ex-majority leader jailed for DUI is leaving Kansas Senate

Suellentrop's criminal case received national attention because he was a legislative leader and reportedly had been driving up to 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour). A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper also said in an affidavit that Suellentrop at one point called him "donut boy." No one was injured.

Law enforcement radio recordings and 911 calls released by the local sheriff’s department showed multiple people reported Suellentrop’s SUV traveling the wrong way on Interstate 470 near a south Topeka exit and then on Interstate 70 through northern Topeka. The Highway Patrol said Suellentrop’s blood-alcohol level was 0.17, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Besides serving two days in jail, a judge placed Suellentrop on probation for a year, though court records show he was released early, in July.

Suellentrop's legislative career began in December 2009, when local Republicans picked him to fill a vacancy in the state House. He won his Senate seat in 2016 and was reelected in 2020.

He'd served two years as Senate health committee chair when GOP senators named him the chamber's No. 2 leader, behind Senate President Ty Masterson, another Wichita-area Republican.

Chase Blasi, a former aide to Masterson and Masterson's predecessor as Senate president, is seeking Suellentrop's seat. Masterson endorsed him.

