Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal

Correia's trial shone a light on his meteoric rise to become mayor as a recent college graduate. Correia portrayed himself to voters as a successful entrepreneur who could breathe new life into the town.

Prosecutors told jurors that in reality Corriea funded his lavish lifestyle with money he stole from investors who pumped cash into his startup, “SnoOwl," an app designed to help businesses connect with consumers.

After becoming mayor in 2016, prosecutors said Correia started a pay-to-play scheme involving bribes from marijuana vendors in exchange for letters of approval from the city they needed in order to get a license.

Correia's lawyers challenged, among other things, prosecutors' use of a video clip from a 2015 mayor's race debate in which Correia promised taxpayers that he would take their money and and "spend it wisely” — as he said he had done in his business.

Judge Bruce Selya wrote in the three-judge panel's opinion that "even though the challenged comments may have suggested that the voters of Fall River had been duped, nothing in the record suggests that invoking the plight of those voters would have clouded the jury’s ability to weigh the evidence fairly."