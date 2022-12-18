Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire charged for punching daughter

The girl contacted her mother, Stoudemire's ex-wife, who came to home and picked up the two girls, their two brothers and then contacted police.

The report says that when officers went to Stoudemire's home, he told them the teen had called her mother “because she was sad” and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” He then invoked his right to remain silent.

No attorney for Stoudemire is listed in court records. His Instagram page shows he had received his master's degree earlier Saturday from the University of Miami.

Stoudemire played 15 seasons in the NBA, winning the Rookie of the Year award after the 2002-03 season after being drafted by the Suns. After eight seasons with Phoenix, he was traded to New York, where he played five years. He finished his NBA career with one season each with the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat, before playing in Israel. He retired in 2017.

During his NBA career, Stoudemire made six All-Star teams, averaging 18.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.