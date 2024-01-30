Ex-NBA star Rajon Rondo arrested in Indiana on misdemeanor gun, drug charges, police say

A state trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car and an ensuing search found a firearm, drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana, according to the release. The four-time All-Star was taken to the Jackson County Jail where he immediately posted bond and was released. A juvenile in Rondo’s vehicle at the time was released to a family member.

Rondo's initial court hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 27 in Jackson County Superior Court.

The Associated Press could not immediately reach an attorney listed for Rondo.

Rondo was prohibited from carrying a firearm because of a non-contact court order that was issued in August. It was the second protective order issued against him.

The initial one came in 2022 when a Louisville woman said Rondo became enraged and threatened her life, according to the protective order.

The woman asked a judge that Rondo seek anger management classes, counseling and a mental health evaluation.

That emergency protective order was dismissed in June 2022 after both parties “reached an agreement,” according to court records. In March 2023, another EPO was taken out against Rondo by the same woman. That case ended when the sides agreed to the currently binding court order in August.

Rondo started his high school career in Louisville and returned to the state as a star guard with the Kentucky Wildcats. He was a first-round pick of the Phoenix Suns in 2006 and played 16 seasons in the NBA, winning championships in 2008 with the Boston Celtics and 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

