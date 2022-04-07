Ex-officer testifies against mentor at Capitol riot trial

“Sitting here today, yes. At the time, no,” Fracker replied.

Prosecutors plan to rest their case on Thursday afternoon. Jurors are expected to hear attorneys' closing arguments on Friday before they begin deliberating.

During the trial’s opening statements, defense attorney Camille Wagner told jurors that Robertson only went into the Capitol because he wanted to retrieve Fracker, who entered the Capitol a few minutes before Robertson.

Wagner said Robertson, whom she called “T.J.,” knew that he had entered restricted areas of the Capitol where he wasn’t supposed to be on Jan. 6. But he isn’t accused of engaging in any violence or property destruction, she noted.

Fracker was scheduled to be tried alongside Robertson before he pleaded guilty last month. He described Robertson as his mentor and a father figure.

“I absolutely hate this,” Fracker testified on Wednesday. “I’ve always been on the other side of things, the good guys’ side so to speak.”

The town fired Robertson and Fracker after the riot. Prosecutors say Robertson paid Fracker more than $30,000 after they were arrested. Robertson first offered to give Fracker money on the day that they surrendered to authorities, according to a court filing accompanying Fracker's guilty plea.

Fracker said Robertson also agreed to cover his legal fees, but he doesn't believe Robertson was trying to “buy” his testimony with the $30,000 payment.

“He said it would cover a year's salary for me,” Fracker said.

After the riot, Fracker bragged to friends on social media that he had urinated in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's bathroom. That was a lie that he made “for cool points,” Fracker said.

Robertson used a large wooden stick to impede police officers who were trying to hold off the mob, according to prosecutors. Police body camera video captured his interaction with police.

When a prosecutor asked Fracker why he didn't do more to help police officers who were trying to hold back the mob, he said he thought they should have been “on our side” and marching with the rioters.

“And you didn't see T.J. help them, either?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower asked.

“Correct,” Fracker said.

Robertson is charged with six counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building while using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. Five of the counts relate to his actions on Jan. 6. The sixth stems from his alleged post-riot destruction of cellphones belonging to him and Fracker.

Robertson has been jailed since U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in July that he violated the terms of his pretrial release by possessing firearms.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 240 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.

Robertson is the second Capitol riot defendant to have a jury trial. The first ended last month with a jury convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all charges.

Two other Capitol riot defendants elected to have their cases tried without a jury and decided by the same federal judge. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden acquitted a New Mexico man, Matthew Martin, of all four misdemeanor counts with which he was charged. Last month, McFadden convicted New Mexico elected official Couy Griffin of illegally entering restricted Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct.