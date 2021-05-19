Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

Arrest warrants have been issued for Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali over the June 2020 arrest in Loveland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempt to influence a public servant. Jalali is facing charges of failing to report a use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.

They were among three officers who resigned last month after a federal lawsuit filed by the woman's family triggered anger in the community and two independent investigations.