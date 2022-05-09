Ex-Oklahoma officers charged in fatal shooting of Black man

Ronan also fired four times at Sanders, according to Cabelka, bringing the total number of shots fired at Sanders to 15.

Cabelka said no weapon was found on Sanders nor in the area where he was shot.

Gary James, an Oklahoma City-based attorney representing Hinkle, who is Black, and Ronan, who is white, said officers had repeatedly been called to the house because of Sanders, and evidence will show on the night of the fatal shooting they believed he was reaching for a weapon in his pants.

“Nobody is looking into the facts of this case,” James told The Oklahoman on Sunday. “These are good police officers.”

James said a gun was later discovered on a table in the living room where Sanders came out of.

Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt, who represented the family of George Floyd and is the lead lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery 's estate, is also representing Sanders' family. Merritt said he wants the charges upgraded to murder.

"It really shocks the conscience when you have a chance to see Mr. Sanders literally doing whatever he could to try to save his own life, and these officers are operating with such callousness," Merritt told KSWO-TV Channel 7 in Lawton.

Hinkle and Ronan were fired from the police department on Jan. 7, Lawton City Manager Michael Cleghorn said in a statement.

Hinkle and Ronan were released Friday on a $25,000 bond. They face a minimum of four years in state prison if convicted of the fatal shooting of Sanders. A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.