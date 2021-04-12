Ex-police chief gets 1 year in prison for hiring scandal

Perez, dressed in a suit, tie and a mask in court, apologized to the city, his family and federal investigators for the crimes during the sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Kari Dooley.

“I accept responsibility. I am so sorry," he said. “I spent all my life on the right side of the table and I betrayed myself. I should have said no. ... I did this to myself, your honor. I did this to myself. I betrayed myself and then I panicked.”

Perez also was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution to the city and perform 100 hours of community service after the prison sentence, which he will begin serving on May 24.

In court documents before the sentencing, Perez had asked the judge to not send him to prison and sentence him instead to home confinement and probation. He said he has taken full responsibility, is now suffering financial hardship and is susceptible to serious complications from the coronavirus because of health problems including hypertension.

He had faced up to two years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Federal prosecutors asked for a “meaningful” term of imprisonment, saying the crimes were serious and a message needed to be sent that corruption at the highest levels of city government carries significant consequences.

The state attorney general’s office also has gone to court seeking to revoke Perez and Dunn’s city pensions under state corruption laws.

Before the sentencing, Perez submitted numerous letters from supporters praising his good character and the good he has done for the city.

Dunn’s attorney, Frederick Paoletti, wrote in a sentencing recommendation that Dunn helped Perez because he believed Perez was the most qualified candidate for the chief’s job, but faced some difficulties in the hiring process.

“David Dunn honestly thought that Perez would be at a marked disadvantage ... since English was Perez’s second language and because he lacked a college degree,” Paoletti wrote.

Dunn also rationalized that helping Perez become chief would please Ganim’s administration, Paoletti wrote.