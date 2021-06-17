Ex-President Gbagbo back in Ivory Coast after acquittal

Gbagbo's supporters began arriving near the airport at 6 a.m., long before the ex-president had even boarded his flight in Brussels. Tensions between the jubilant crowds and security forces were high, with tear gas being used to disperse people coming to greet Gbagbo.

The ex-president made no comment to journalists before getting into a vehicle that was soon encircled by crowds. Officials from his political party had said he planned to make a tour of Abidjan to visit supporters in his strongholds, but it was not immediately clear how his flight’s delayed arrival might affect those plans.

Gbagbo’s opponents maintain he should be jailed in Ivory Coast, not given a statesman’s welcome. Some demonstrated outside Gbagbo’s residence in the Cocody neighborhood of Abidjan on Wednesday.

Thursday, though, was mostly a day of jubilation for Gbagbo’s supporters, who long have maintained his prosecution was unfair and politically motivated. The ex-president garnered nearly 46% of the vote in 2010 and maintains a strong base of supporters.

“After his arrival we want peace and reconciliation, we want to live together because we were born together so we are obliged to live together” said Chief Tanouh, a traditional leader from the country's east.

Longtime rival Alassane Ouattara, who was ultimately declared the winner of the 2010 vote and has been president ever since, did not greet Gbagbo at the airport Thursday.

Government spokesman Amadou Coulibaly said that was not the protocol for other former heads of state.

“For us, it is a normal arrival of a citizen returning to his country,” he said.

After the ex-president’s acquittal was upheld, Ouattara had said the former president’s travel expenses, and those of his family, would be covered by the state.

It remains unclear what will become of other pending criminal charges against the ex-president.

Gbagbo and three of his former ministers were sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges they broke into the Abidjan branch of the Central Bank of West African States to get cash amid the post-election crisis in January 2011.

It’s unlikely that Ivorian authorities will jail the ex-president, says Ousmane Zina, a political scientist at the University of Bouake. However, Ouattara is likely to attach conditions to Gbagbo’s return in an effort to avoid reigniting tensions of the past, he added.

“Before granting a pardon or amnesty, he will want to obtain a guarantee that the country will remain peaceful,” Zina said.

___

Associated Press journalists Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal; and Bishr El Touni, Mark Carlson and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.

FILE - In this April 11, 2011 file photo, former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo, center, and his wife Simone, are seen in the custody of republican forces loyal to election winner Alassane Ouattara, at the Golf Hotel in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Gbagbo is scheduled to return home to Ivory Coast Thursday June 17, 2021 for the first time in nearly a decade. The move comes after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. (AP Photo/Aristide Bodegla, File) Credit: Aristide Bodegla Credit: Aristide Bodegla

Supporters of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo gather at the Brussels international airport in Brussels, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo is returning home to Ivory Coast for the first time in nearly a decade, after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

A supporter of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo takes photos with her smartphone at the Brussels international airport in Brussels, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo is returning home to Ivory Coast for the first time in nearly a decade, after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

A supporter of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo gestures as she gathers with others at the Brussels international airport in Brussels, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo is returning home to Ivory Coast for the first time in nearly a decade, after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

A supporter of former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo takes photos with her smartphone at the Brussels international airport in Brussels, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo is returning home to Ivory Coast for the first time in nearly a decade, after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Supporters of the former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo protest as they claim they are being forbidden to greet Gbagbo on his arrival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After nearly a decade, Gbagbo returns to his country after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. (AP Photo/Diomande Ble Blonde) Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde

Supporters of the former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo take part in a traditional dance as they celebrate before his arrival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After nearly a decade, Gbagbo returns to his country after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Supporters of the former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo take part in a traditional dance as they celebrate before his arrival in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Thursday, June 17, 2021. After nearly a decade, Gbagbo returns to his country after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa