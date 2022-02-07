Ex-president takes lead in Costa Rica vote; runoff likely

Costa Ricans are frustrated by high unemployment, recent public corruption scandals and another surge of COVID-19 infections.

Voting centers were busy Sunday morning as some Costa Ricans tried to beat the typical late day crowds. Lines of voters lasted throughout the day. Each person had to wash their hands, wear a mask and maintain distance inside the polling places.

Karla Delgado, a 34-year-old teacher, said the surging infections worried her, but she felt compelled to do her civic duty.

“I think that with a mask and all being well vaccinated, it's worth coming out and participating in the democratic celebration,” Delgado said. “I think the protocols are good and I hope that all of this doesn't increase the infections much.”

The Supreme Elections Tribunal reported good turnout across the country.

“I hoped for fewer people in the morning, because you want to avoid the lines, but from what I've seen a lot of people thought the same and came to vote early,” said 68-year-old retiree Carlos Rodríguez in the capital.

He didn't share his choice for president, but said he hoped there would be some surprises among candidates who hadn't polled particularly well.

“We're going to have to come to vote again in April, I'm sure of that,” he said.

Figueres' National Liberation Party was founded by his father José Figueres Ferrer, who himself served as the country’s president on three occasions in the 1940s, 50s and 70s.

The younger Figueres has been questioned over a $900,000 consulting fee he received after his presidency from the telecommunication company Alcatel while it competed for a contract with the national electricity company. He was never charged with any crime and denied any wrongdoing.

In addition to voter apathy, turnout remains uncertain because new COVID-19 infections are running around 6,000 a day.

Caption A woman casts her vote during general elections in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Costa Ricans will choose a new president and National Assembly in the elections that are taking place days after the country's top prosecutor filed papers seeking to lift outgoing President Carlos Alvarado's immunity so he can face charges related to the collection of personal information on citizens. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)

Caption Amberly Fuentes casts her vote during general elections, at the Liceo de Moravia school voting center in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Ricans will choose a new president and National Assembly in the elections that are taking place days after the country's top prosecutor filed papers seeking to lift outgoing President Carlos Alvarado's immunity so he can face charges related to the collection of personal information on citizens. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)

Caption Maryory Vega checks her name on a voting roster during general elections, at a voting center at the Liceo de Moravia school in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Ricans will choose a new president and National Assembly in the elections that are taking place days after the country's top prosecutor filed papers seeking to lift outgoing President Carlos Alvarado's immunity so he can face charges related to the collection of personal information on citizens. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)

Caption Sofia Herrera, accompanied by her son Daniel Mendoza, waits to cast her vote during general elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Ricans will choose a new president and National Assembly in elections that are taking place days after the country's top prosecutor filed papers seeking to lift outgoing President Carlos Alvarado's immunity so he can face charges related to the collection of personal information on citizens. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)

Caption Marisol Espinoza is accompanied by her daughter Lucia Espinoza, as she casts her vote during general elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Ricans will choose a new president and National Assembly in elections that are taking place days after the country's top prosecutor filed papers seeking to lift outgoing President Carlos Alvarado's immunity so he can face charges related to the collection of personal information on citizens. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)

Caption Otto Guevara, candidate for the Chamber of Deputees for the Liberal Union Party campaigns for votes at a market in San Jose, Costa Rica, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Costa Ricans head into national elections Sunday facing a dizzying array of 25 presidential candidates, no dominant issue to drive turnout and nearly one-third of those intending to vote saying they are still undecided. (AP Photo/Carlos Gonzalez)