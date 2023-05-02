Ex-Raider Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash

The speed limit where the crash happened was 45 mph (72 kph), a fraction of what police said Ruggs was driving. Investigators found air bag computer records showing his 220 Chevrolet Corvette decelerated from 156 mph (251 kph) to 127 mph (204 kph) seconds before slamming into Tintor's Toyota Rav 4.

An attorney who has represented Tintor's family members at earlier court appearances did not respond to email and telephone messages to him and his media representative about Ruggs’ plea.

Ruggs' sentencing is scheduled for May 10 in state court in Las Vegas. Other charges will be dismissed, including felony reckless driving, driving under the influence causing substantial injury to Ruggs' girlfriend, Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, and a misdemeanor gun charge. Police said they found a loaded handgun in Ruggs' demolished Corvette after the crash.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders shortly after the Nov. 2, 2021, crash. He could have faced more than 50 years in prison if convicted of all the charges at trial, District Attorney Steve Wolfson had said.

Wolfson declined to comment Tuesday, ahead of Ruggs' scheduled plea. The district attorney said following the crash that investigators learned that Ruggs spent several hours at a sports entertainment golfing venue in Las Vegas the evening before the predawn crash and may have been at a friend's home for several more hours before he and Kilgo-Washington headed home.

Ruggs posted $150,000 bail to be freed from jail after leaving the hospital and has remained on house arrest for 18 months with strict conditions including alcohol checks.

Bauman said outside court that Ruggs would remain on house arrest pending sentencing, and his minimum three-year sentence cannot be reduced by converting that to time already served.

Kilgo-Washington and Ruggs have a daughter together, and Kilgo-Washington was not cooperative with prosecutors as a victim in the substantial injury charge. Her attorney, Peter Christiansen, lost a bid to block prosecutors from getting Kilgo-Washington’s medical records on privacy grounds.

Prosecutors said Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Kilgo-Washington underwent surgery for an arm injury.

Ruggs had been emerging as a star wide receiver for the Raiders before the crash, and records showed he owned a $1.1 million home not far from the crash scene. He had signed a four-year rookie contract reported to be worth more than $16 million.

