Ex-Samsung exec charged with stealing trade secrets to create copycat chip factory in China

The man later created chip manufacturing companies in China and Singapore with the backing of Chinese and Taiwanese investors and lured more than 200 chip experts from Samsung and Hynix with higher pay before arranging to smuggle out crucial technologies from Samsung, prosecutors said.

The manufacturing secrets allegedly taken from Samsung included processing blueprints and “basic engineering data” for designing clean-room environments to prevent contamination during semiconductor manufacturing, which prosecutors described as “core national technologies.”

“The suspect … attempted to duplicate an entire (Samsung) factory to manufacture and mass-produce semiconductors in China,” said the prosecutors’ office, who described his crime as incomparable in damage and scale to previous theft cases.

It said South Korea’s semiconductor industry would have been “irreversibly damaged” and the country’s security interests greatly compromised if the factory was actually built and produced chips similar to Samsung’s products.