Ex-shareholders demand $1 billion from Vivendi Universal

France’s financial market regulator ordered Vivendi and Messier to pay $1 million each for fraud in 2004 over their actions in the early 2000s. Vivendi was also found liable for violating federal securities laws in separate U.S. legal proceedings involving the same period.

At Tuesday’s trial, the shareholders’ lawyers argued that the company management, gripped by an “obsession of grandeur” and determined to prop up the share price, intentionally released incomplete or fraudulent information about Vivendi’s financial troubles.

Vivendi’s lawyers largely focused on technical issues.

It took several years for the current trial to reach court because of procedural and pandemic-related delays. Another related court case involving Vivendi shareholders is also pending in France.

A verdict is expected at a later date.