Ex-sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses to be sentenced

After the guilty verdict, defense attorney Drew Findling said he was concerned by the singling out of one juror during deliberations and told The Associated Press at the time that a review of case law indicated that “this conviction will struggle to survive legal review by an appellate court.”

Federal sentencing guidelines are calculated based on a number of factors, including the offense itself and the person's criminal history, and are not binding on the judge.

According to prosecutors' calculations, the guidelines for Hill include a sentencing range of three years and 10 months to four years and nine months. Prosecutors recommend a sentence at the bottom end of that range, saying in a sentencing memo that it is appropriate and “accounts for Mr. Hill abusing his authority and physically harming numerous pre-trial detainees under his care in the Clayton County Jail.”

Defense calculations put the sentencing range at three years and one month to three years and 10 months. But they are asking U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross to use her discretion to depart from that and give him a sentence of probation, home confinement and a fine. Defense attorneys wrote in their sentencing memo that “such a sentence is wholly consistent with the case facts, Mr. Hill's history, and ultimately, will best serve the community that he has honorably served for decades.”

In addition to legal arguments, the defense sentencing memo includes a brief personal history of Hill that stresses his lifelong desire to serve in law enforcement and his consistent goal to be “a difference-making law enforcement officer.” His attorneys also submitted two dozen letters from people — including family members, clergy and Clayton County residents — attesting to his good character and asking the judge for leniency.

Hill, 58, was suspended by the governor after his indictment and filed for retirement after his conviction. He had been a magnet for controversy from the time he first took office as Clayton County sheriff in 2005. He fired 27 deputies on his first day, though a judge later reinstated them. He used Batman imagery in campaign ads and on social media and called himself “The Crime Fighter,” sometimes using a tank his office owned during raids.

He failed to win reelection in 2008 after his first term and was under indictment — accused of using his office for person gain — when voters returned him to office in 2012. He stood trial in that corruption case, and jurors acquitted him on all 27 charges.

He pleaded no contest in 2016 to a reckless conduct charge after he shot and injured a woman in a model home in Gwinnett County, northeast of Atlanta. Both he and the woman said the 2015 shooting was an accident that happened while they practiced police tactics.