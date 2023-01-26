Ex-student gets 8 years for spying for Chinese government

A federal jury in Chicago in September convicted Ji Chaoqun, 31, of conspiracy to act as an agent of China's Ministry of State Security without notifying the U.S. attorney general, acting as a spy in the U.S., and lying on a government form about his contacts with foreign agencies.

The charges alleged that Ji was targeted by agents with the Ministry of State Security, or MSS, shortly before he came to the U.S. in 2013 to study engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.