Ex-UK health chief defends record after COVID messages leak

Britain is due to hold a public inquiry into authorities’ handling of the pandemic, but the hearings have yet to begin.

Hancock’s statement said “the right place for this analysis of what happened in the pandemic is in the inquiry.”

The Telegraph said it obtained 2.3 million words from Isabel Oakeshott, a journalist who helped Hancock write a memoir. Oakeshott, a critic of the stringent lockdowns imposed during the pandemic, defended leaking the messages, saying she had done it to avoid a “whitewash” of the crisis.

James Bethell, who served as a junior health minister under Hancock, said “the reality was there was a very, very limited number" of coronavirus tests in the first months of the pandemic.

“The thing that held us back was not a dispute about the clinical advice. It was simply the operational ability to deliver tests,” Bethell told the BBC.

Hancock resigned from the government in June 2021 after breaching social distancing rules that were then in effect by kissing an aide with whom he was having an affair in his office at the Department of Health.