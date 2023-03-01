Ex-UN official: Haitians must be part of solution to chaos

Henry and the country’s Council of Ministers sent an urgent appeal Oct. 7 to the U.N. calling for “the immediate deployment of a specialized armed force, in sufficient quantity” to stop the crisis in Latin America’s poorest nation, caused partly by the “criminal actions of armed gangs.”

There have been at least three major foreign military interventions in Haiti led by the United States and the United Nations since the early 1900s, and at a Security Council meeting in late January, neither the U.S. nor Canada showed any interest in leading a new intervention.

At that meeting, U.N. special envoy for Haiti Helen La Lime, who backs U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for a force, pointed to an increase in homicides and kidnappings in Haiti for a fourth straight year in 2022. She said the 1,359 kidnappings last year was more than double the number in 2021, and killings were up a third to 2,183, touching all segments of society, including a former presidential candidate and the director of the National Police Academy.

Montas said in Monday's interview in her Manhattan apartment that the Canadians concluded after speaking to Haitians that no military intervention would work. But she said the national police could do much more if they had the proper help.

She said the international community keeps talking about elections, just as they did after the earthquake, “but elections are not the only democratic solutions.”

“You first have to have established a political base for a transition that can be legitimate, that could be recognized by most Haitians as valid,” she said.

Henry “has proved totally unable to control the gangs,” she said, and his High Transition Council is too limited and maintains all power in his hands without any checks and balances.

Instead, Montas said, she believes serious consideration should be given to the proposal by the so-called Montana group for a two-year transitional period to allow Haiti time to create a safer environment for voters. The group is made up of thousands of supporters, including prominent politicians and civil society leaders.

She noted that eight political parties got together and rejected Henry’s Dec. 21 transition plan, and stressed that they must be taken into account before any elections. So she thinks there will be further negotiations with the Montana group.

To deal with the gangs, Montas urged the United States to stop the flow of heavy weapons and automatic weapons to their members from Florida, including by imposing sanctions.

“As long as the gang members have weapons that are more powerful than the police, how do you expect the police to be able to control them?” she asked.

