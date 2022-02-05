Ex-US envoy: US groups need to stop interfering in Canada

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon tweeted: “Patriotic Texans donated to Canadian truckers' worthy cause."

In Canada's largest city, Toronto, police set up road blocks throughout downtown, preventing any protesters in trucks or cars from getting near the provincial legislature, which is near where five major hospitals are located. And police later moved in to clear a key intersection in the city.

Thousands descended in Ottawa again on Saturday. Participants roasted hotdogs and doled out baked goods under tarps, while two men on horseback traipsed through the town, one carrying a flag in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Residents of Ottawa are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and fear no end is in sight.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from Trump and many Republicans. “The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates,” Trump said in a statement released Friday.

In Toronto a couple hundred health-care workers and supporters marched from the University of Toronto to Hospital Row just south of the legislature. They held placards reading, “free-dumb” and “N95 masks for all.”

Demonstrators also gathered in Quebec City, Fredericton and Winnipeg, with rallies also planned for Regina, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria and the U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta.

Police forces in those cities say they have learned lessons from Ottawa’s predicament and have developed strategies designed to protect key infrastructure, such as vital traffic corridors and hospitals, and also to prevent possible violence.

Police in Winnipeg, Manitoba laid charges against a 42-year-old Manitoba man who allegedly drove his vehicle into the group of “freedom convoy” protesters gathered in that city. They said the incident took place late Friday and resulted in three men being treated at the scene for minor injuries, while a fourth man was taken to a hospital and released. The accused faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

“He wasn’t really for or against either of the general views,” said Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Rob Carver.

Many Canadians have been outraged over the crude behavior. Some protesters set fireworks on the grounds of the National War Memorial late Friday. A number carried signs and flags with swastikas last weekend and compared vaccine mandates to fascism.

Protesters have said they won’t leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are gone. They are also calling for the removal of Trudeau’s government, though it is responsible for few of the measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

Caption A protester stands on a barricade as trucks continue to block the downtown core in protest of COVID-19 restrictions, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption Protesters play hockey with a roll of tape for the puck in front of buildings in the downtown core during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption A counter protestor lies on the road in front of a truck leading a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption Protesters stand on the top of a truck parked in front of the Parliament buildings during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption A man stands in the doorway of his truck after a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations was blocked while traveling to a protest downtown, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption A convoy of truckers and their supporters opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations sits at a standstill after being blocked by counter protesters, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption Police officers form a line in front of counter protesters blocking a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption Trucks attempting to drive down University Avenue between Bloor Street and Queen's Park are blocked by a police cruiser during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette

Caption A protester in support of masks and vaccines makes their way through a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, at Queen's Park in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette

Caption Counter protesters disperse to other locations after blocking a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption A counter protestor lies on the road in front of a truck leading a convoy of truckers opposed to COVID-19 health measures and vaccinations, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A group of more than 200 counter protesters on foot and on bikes held up the convoy for nearly an hour before police officers turned the trucks around and sent them on another route. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Darryl Dyck

Caption Protesters walk around trucks parked in the downtown area in protest of COVID-19 restrictions, in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption A Donald Trump supporter protests in support of a trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 restrictions, at Queen's Park in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette

Caption Truckers and demonstrators gather during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption A truckers sits in his dump truck on University Avenue as he protests COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette

Caption Anti vaccine mandate supporters surround and yell at a television news crew during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chris Young

Caption Supporters gather near the legislature to protest during a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Chad Hipolito