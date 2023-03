Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

Tolstedt was the longtime head of the Wells Fargo's division responsible for its sprawling network of retail branches, before leaving in 2016 just before evidence of the bank's abusive sales tactics surfaced. After previously denying any wrongdoing, Tolstedt becomes the first Wells Fargo executive to be held criminally culpable for a scandal that resulted in the firing of 5,300 employees for falsifying bank records and other ethics violations.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo had previously admitted that its ambitious sales goals had fostered a culture that prodded its branch employees to open millions of unauthorized and fraudulent accounts from 2002 to 2016. The U.S. Justice Department alleged Tolstedt — now a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona — knew about the abuses dating back to 2004 and subsequently tried to cover up the misconduct in a memo prepared for regulators looking into the practices in 2015.