Ex-Western movie actor, wife survive home fire near Tucson

Margery Wolverton also worked in Western films during her career.

Wendy Wolverton, the couple’s daughter, said her parents may have not survived if it weren’t for a neighbor knocking on the door of their home in the small town of Three Points and alerting them.

“Flames were already coming across the bottom of the ceiling up above the fireplace and into the house,” Ivan Wolverton told Tucson TV station KGUN.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined yet.

Only a charred journal and a jewelry box have been salvaged from the fire.

The Wolverton’s four children came from across the country to help look for any remaining treasures and figure out what’s next for their parents.