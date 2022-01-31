Ex-Wheeler colleagues urge his approval to Youngkin cabinet

Wheeler also oversaw a push to overhaul a clean-drinking-water rule and worked to improve the national recycling rate, said the letter, which was signed by 125 people.

“All told, over the course of Mr. Wheeler’s career, he has improved the lives of millions of Americans through his steadfast commitments to a better, healthier environment," they wrote. “He has worked collaboratively across the aisle and with the diverse range of environmental stakeholders to create these positive outcomes.”

Mandy Gunasekara, who served as EPA chief of staff for part of Wheeler's tenure as administrator, handled the logistics of the letter. She said in an interview that Wheeler was detail-oriented, even-keeled and knowledgeable about a wide range of technical issues.

“It means when you come in to brief him on something, you really need to do your homework,” she said.

In addition to former EPA employees, signatories to the letter included people who worked with Wheeler when he was a staffer for Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, and two former Virginia secretaries of natural resources.

Critics of Wheeler have characterized his leadership at the EPA as overly deferential to corporate interests and accused him of downplaying the threats of climate change.

Wheeler has said his tenure as administrator was not covered fairly in the news media.

It is unusual in Virginia for Cabinet secretaries to draw the degree of scrutiny that Wheeler has. The process is usually fairly perfunctory, with the approval of the governor’s choices seen as a courtesy, absent major controversies.

Wheeler's nomination was not expected to draw opposition in the GOP-controlled state House. Democrats have a 21-19 majority in the state Senate but at least one Democrat, centrist Joe Morrissey, has signaled a willingness to consider voting to approve Wheeler.

The approval of Cabinet nominees typically moves through the General Assembly in the form of a resolution that begins at a committee level then moves to a floor vote. A committee hearing could come as soon as Tuesday.

Caption FILE - Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler speaks, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Sept. 14, 2020. Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped the former coal lobbyist and Trump administration Environmental Protection Agency chief to join his cabinet in a role overseeing the state's environmental policy. Youngkin's transition announced Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, that Wheeler is his pick for secretary of natural resources. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File) Credit: Susan Walsh