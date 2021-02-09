Ex-Wisconsin pharmacist pleads guilty to vaccine tampering

Ludwig said that holding “crazy” views isn't a basis for detaining someone, but ordered Brandenburg to submit to GPS monitoring until sentencing.

Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb, over Christmas. The vials contained enough vaccine to inoculate more than 500 people.

According to court filings, Brandenburg believed the Moderna vaccine was laced with microchips and would render people infertile. Detectives also wrote in state court filings that he believe the vaccine would mutate people's DNA. There is no scientific evidence to support any of those contentions.

Nearly 60 workers at the facility received shots from the unrefrigerated vials before they were discarded. Prosecutors said efforts to determine whether those doses were inert or harmful continue.

Brandenburg also faces a misdemeanor count of attempting criminal damage to property in state court. He's set to make his next court appearance in Ozaukee County in March.

