Exercising or playing sports in extreme heat can be extremely dangerous

When sweat can't do its job — because your body is generating a lot of heat or it's too hot and humid to cool down — you are at risk of becoming dehydrated or even getting a heat-related illness such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

When heat is dangerous — and why humidity matters

The higher the temperature, the harder it is for the body to stay cool, but humidity plays a big role too. High humidity makes it feel hotter than the temperature because it makes sweating less effective. There's so much water in the air already that it can't take up much more — including the water in your sweat.

The heat index, which factors in humidity and is included on many weather forecasts, provides a sense of how hot it really feels — and what's dangerous for prolonged exposure or strenuous activity.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says people should start exercising “caution” when the heat index reaches 80 to 90 degrees and “extreme caution” from 90 to 103 degrees. It labels everything over 103 “danger” or “extreme danger."

NOAA has a chart that shows how the heat index is affected by humidity. For example, a day that is 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) can hit the "danger" level with 70% humidity.

Tips for staying safe if you exercise in the heat

If you want to exercise in the heat, here are some tips to say safe, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

— Time your exercise and outdoor activities for the coolest parts of the day.

— Try to exercise in the shade as much as possible.

— Take frequent breaks.

— Drink lots of fluids, and limit drinks that are high in sugar, caffeine and alcohol. Don't wait until your are thirsty to drink more.

— Exercise with someone so you can check on each other, or pair up with a teammate.

How to recognize that you may be overheating

If you start to feel any of these symptoms, stop exercising, get to a cool place and seek medical care:

— Muscle cramping or muscle weakness

— Shortness of breath

— Dizziness

— Headaches

— Nausea

If you take it too far, you are risk for heat related illnesses

A common heat-related illness is heat exhaustion, which can be marked by rapid heartbeat, fast breathing, headache, nausea and muscle weakness or cramping.

It can develop into the more serious heat stroke, when your body can no longer control its temperature. Symptoms include confusion or slurred speech, seizures or even loss of consciousness.

Heat also increases your risk for a rare condition called rhabdomyolysis, which causes the rapid breakdown of muscles. If you think you or a fellow athlete are in danger, call 911, give them fluids — preferably water — and try to cool their bodies with cold water or cold compresses. ___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.