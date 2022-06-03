dayton-daily-news logo
Exhibit of famed prehistoric cave to open in Marseille

A replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee is pictured in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. From Saturday June 4 2022, in the port city of Marseille, visitors will be able to see a replica of the over 30,000-year old site with copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

A replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee is pictured in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. From Saturday June 4 2022, in the port city of Marseille, visitors will be able to see a replica of the over 30,000-year old site with copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France's most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France’s most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change.

As of Saturday, visitors to the port city of Marseille will be able to see the Cosquer Mediteranee, a replica of the over 30,000-year old site. The visual and audio “experience” features copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous.

The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, in deep waters off the Marseille coastline.

Years in the making, the exhibit offers the chance to the public to discover the cave of which only 20% currently remains dry and accessible. Officials say the cave's remaining dry areas are under threat of being flooded because of the effects of climate change.

Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Reproductions of cave drawings are pictured in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Journalists attend a tour of in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Journalists attend a tour of in a replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

