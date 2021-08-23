Existing home sales rose in July; median price hits new high

Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Monday. That’s higher than the 5.82 million annual rate economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales rose only 1.5% from July last year. By comparison, sales in June jumped about 23% from a year earlier, when many states were still locked down due to the pandemic.