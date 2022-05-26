Expedia's Kern, AMD's Su among highest paid CEOs

Top Male CEOs:
1. Peter Kern
Expedia Group
$296.2 million
Change from last year: 6,592%
His pay vs typical company worker: 2,897 times, up from 53
Overall ranking: No. 1
___
2. David Zaslav
Warner Bros. Discovery
$246.6 million.
Change from last year: 554%
His pay vs typical company worker: 2,972 times, up from 565
Overall ranking: 2
___
3. William McDermott
ServiceNow
$165.8 million.
Change from last year: 560%
His pay vs typical company worker: 709 times, up from 120
Overall ranking: 3
___
4. Tim Cook
Apple
$98.7 million.
Change from last year: 569%
His pay vs typical company worker: 1,447 times, up from 256
Overall ranking: No. 4
___
5. Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase
$84.4 million.
Change from last year: 167%
His pay vs typical company worker: 917 times, up from 395
Overall ranking: No. 5
___
Top female CEOs:
1. Lisa T. Su
Advanced Micro Devices
$29.5 million.
Change from last year: 9%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 230 times, up from 228
Overall ranking: No. 22
___
2. Mary T. Barra
General Motors
$29.1 million.
Change from last year: 25%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 420 times, up from 201
Overall ranking: No. 23
___
3. Phebe N. Novakovic
General Dynamics
$23.6 million.
Change from last year: 24%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 254 times, up from 174
Overall ranking: No. 38
___
4. Adena Friedman
Nasdaq
$20 million.
Change from last year: 27%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 202 times, up from 126
Overall ranking: No. 80
___
5. Kathy J. Warden
Northrop Grumman
$19.5 million.
Change from last year: -1%
Her pay vs typical company worker: 166 times, down from 205
Overall ranking: No. 89
___
Caption
This photo provided by Expedia Group shows the company's CEO Peter Kern. At $296.2 million, Kern was the highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (Expedia Group via AP)
Credit: John Edwards
Caption
FILE - Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav is interviewed on the Fox Business Network, in New York on March 13, 2018. At $246.6 million, Zaslav, now CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was the second highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Credit: Richard Drew
Caption
This photo provided by ServiceNow shows the company's CEO Bill McDermott. At $165.8 million, McDermott was the third highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (ServiceNow via AP)
Credit: ServiceNow
Caption
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the world premiere of Apple's "The Morning Show" in New York on Oct. 28, 2019. At $98.7 million, Cook was the fourth highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Evan Agostini
Caption
FILE - JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon attends the inauguration the new French headquarters of the bank in Paris on June 29, 2021. At $84.4 million, Dimon was the fifth highest-paid CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)
Credit: Michel Euler
Caption
FILE - Lisa Su, president and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, attends the opening bell at Nasdaq in New York on May 1, 2019. At $29.5 million, Su was the highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: Mark Lennihan
Caption
FILE - General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks during the opening of contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit on July 16, 2019. At $29.1 million, Barra was the second highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Credit: Paul Sancya
Caption
This photo provided by General Dynamics shows the company's CEO Phebe Novakovic. At $23.6 million, Novakovic was the third highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (Stephen Voss/General Dynamics via AP)
Credit: Stephen Voss
Caption
FILE - Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman is photographed at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Jan. 30, 2018. At $20 million, Friedman was the fourth highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Credit: Richard Drew
Caption
FILE - Northrop Grumman President and Chief Operating Officer Kathy Warden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on July 19, 2018. At $19.5 million, Warden was the fifth highest-paid female CEO for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Credit: Andrew Harnik
Caption
This combination photo shows the highest paid CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2021, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. Top row, from left, Bill McDermott of ServiceNow, Mary Barra of General Motors, Tim Cook of Apple, Adena Friedman of Nasdaq, and David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery. Bottom row, from left, Kathy Warden of Northrop Grumman, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices, Phebe Novakovic of General Dynamics, and Peter Kern of Expedia Group. The median pay package for the CEOs of the biggest U.S. companies rose 17.1% in 2021 as the economy rebounded and company profits and stock prices jumped. (AP Photo)
Credit: Uncredited
