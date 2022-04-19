Expert: Gun pressed to Patrick Lyoya's head when cop fired

“There’s no question what killed this young man. ... It was a powerful bullet,” said Spitz, holding a skull to show where the bullet entered the head.

Spitz performed the autopsy last weekend at a funeral home. The 95-year-old forensic pathologist participated in the assassination investigations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., among other high-profile cases.

“We can confirm that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of his head,” attorney Ben Crump said. “That is now scientific evidence of this tragic killing and what his family believes was an execution.”

The official autopsy report is part of the state police investigation and hasn’t been released to the public.

Lyoya's death has outraged his family as well as many people who have watched video of the confrontation with an officer.

Crump, who has secured multimillion-dollar settlements for families of other Black men killed by police, said Lyoya could have lived until his early 80s — a "long and fruitful life."

A lawsuit hasn’t been filed, though Johnson signaled that one was in the works.

Lyoya, who wasn’t armed, was killed after a traffic stop in Grand Rapids in western Michigan. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off a police Taser.

Earlier, the officer, is heard saying that the license plate didn't match the car. Lyoya declined to get back into the vehicle as ordered, and a short foot chase ensued.

Crump said it appeared to be a case of racial profiling — “driving while Black.” Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows the officer's patrol car backing out of a driveway in a residential neighborhood to follow the car for a few blocks. In Michigan, license plates aren't on the front of vehicles.

Grand Rapids police spokeswoman Jennifer Kalczuk declined to comment.

Johnson repeated his call for police to publicly release the officer's name, though he indicated that he knows the identity. Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he won't release the name unless charges are filed.

“If our client shot this officer in the back of the head, you would know his name the same day,” Johnson said.

State police will give their findings to Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker for consideration of any charges. He has told the public to not expect a quick decision.

Lyoya's funeral is planned for Friday at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. The Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network said it will help cover the cost. He will deliver a eulogy.

Attorney Ven Johnson, right, forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz and attorney Ben Crump, hold a press conference at the Westin hotel in Detroit, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, to discuss an independent autopsy conducted on Patrick Lyoya by Dr. Spitz. Lyoya died of a gunshot wound to the back of head after a confrontation with a Grand Rapids police officer during an April 4 traffic stop, according to Dr. Spitz. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Patrick Lyoya's mother Dorcas Lyoya sheds tears during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump takes part in a press conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

From left, Dorothy Sewe consoles Patrick Lyoya's mother, Dorcas Lyoya, near Lyoya's father, Peter Lyoya, during a news conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a GRPD officer on April 4. Sewe is a family friend and refugee from Kenya. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, and interpreter Israel Siku point to video evidence during in a press conference at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Crump is representing the family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)