Experts: How to impose internet sanctions on Russia

They agree with ICANN’s leadership that disconnecting a country’s population from the internet is “disproportionate and inappropriate” because it “hampers their access to the very information that might lead them to withdraw support for acts of war and leaves them with access to only the information their own government chooses to furnish.”

Because the internet is decentralized, dominated by the private sector and administered by ICANN and affiliated regional bodies — not governments — it would be up to those multiple stakeholders to agree to the contents of a blacklist and on participating in its implementation.

Woodcock acknowledged that the biggest hurdle to the signatories’ proposal is the question of who would draw up a sanctions list, which will need to be agreed upon by multiple stakeholders. That process has been relatively smooth for deciding what is spam and what is malware. But when it comes to blocking other sites, network operators have been reluctant to do so unless they have a government request.

Woodock said the letter had 87 authors overall who engaged in 10 days of heated debate but many weren't permitted by their companies to sign.

Last week, Ukraine’s minister of digital transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, asked ICANN to remove Russia’s country-level domain .ru from the internet and disconnect root servers in Russia. ICANN’s president, Goeran Marby, rejected the request, saying the body must “maintain neutrality,” that its mission “does not extend to taking punitive actions,” including issuing sanctions or restricting access “regardless of the provocations.”

State-controlled Russian media have been disseminating unsubstantiated, incendiary claims online, such as that Ukraine is developing biological or chemical weapons. At the same time they are censoring news media that don’t toe the Kremlin line in a new law threatening journalists with up to 15 years in prison. Russia has also shuttered independent news organizations.