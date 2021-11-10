EXPLAINER: Does Kyle Rittenhouse need to testify?

Rittenhouse ended up shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm. Prosecutors have charged him with multiple counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Rittenhouse has argued he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him.

To win an acquittal on self-defense grounds, defendants must show that they reasonably believed their lives were in danger and that they used the appropriate amount of force. Kenosha-based defense attorney Michael Cicchini, who is not involved in Rittenhouse's case, said he always puts clients who argue self-defense on the stand to explain their mindset.

“That's your primary and best source for what the defendant was seeing, thinking and feeling at the time,” Cicchini said. “(The testimony) is from the standpoint of the defendant at that time and place and (within those) circumstances. I've never had a self-defense case where a defendant hasn't testified.”

But Rittenhouse has the momentum with the trial nearly over and may not need to take the stand, other experts said.

Some witnesses called by prosecutors have testified that Rosenbaum threatened to kill Rittenhouse and chased him down; that Huber rushed up to him and hit him with a skateboard; and that Grosskreutz pointed a gun at Rittenhouse while Rittenhouse was sitting in the street.

Bystander video corroborates much of those accounts. Other witnesses have testified that Rittenhouse told them in the immediate aftermath of the shootings that he "had to" pull the trigger.

Phil Turner, a former federal prosecutor turned defense attorney in Chicago, said if Rittenhouse was his client he would not put him on the stand.

“There's a possibility (he testifies) but I think it's not great that he will,” Turner said. “He doesn't need to. I think his defense is already there with all the people who where shot or threatened or whatever that they were the aggressors. (Rittenhouse) can't add anything to it and the only thing he can do is hurt himself somehow. The prosecution has the burden of proof and in this case, from the sounds of it, they haven't even come close.”

___

___

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse, left, looks on as his attorneys Corey Chirafisi, second from left, Mark Richards, and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger look at photographs Nathan DeBruin took on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Nathan DeBruin testifies about photographs he took on Aug. 25, 2020 during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption JoAnn Fielder testifies that she was part of the group that included Kyle Rittenhouse that protected Car Source on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Nicholas Smith testifies that he protected Car Source along with a group including Kyle Rittenhouse on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse sits with his attorneys after a lunch break and waits for proceedings to start at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL