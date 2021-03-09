EXPLAINER: How can California voters recall Gov. Newsom?

WHERE DOES IT STAND?

Supporters of the recall were required to gather 1,495,709 petition signatures to authorize the election. They say they have collected over 1.9 million signatures, though many of those remain under review by election officials and some will be invalidated for technical reasons, such as a voter filling out more than one petition or a signature not matching official records. Recall organizers have until March 17 to submit signatures, then county election officials have until April 29 to verify them.

WHEN WOULD AN ELECTION BE HELD?

There is wiggle room in the law and numerous steps along the way, but if supporters collect sufficient signatures it’s likely to be in the fall, possibly in November.

HOW DOES THE ELECTION WORK?

Voters would be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question would be a list of replacement candidates to choose from, if voters recall the governor.

HAVE ANY POTENTIAL REPLACEMENT CANDIDATES ENTERED THE RACE?

Yes – Kevin Faulconer, the former Republican mayor of San Diego, and Republican businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018, have entered the race. Another name being discussed in GOP circles is former President Donald Trump’s then-acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, who has not responded to requests for comment on a possible candidacy.

WHAT IS NEWSOM SAYING ABOUT THE RECALL?

In a word, nothing. The governor has waived off questions about a possible election that could remove him from office, saying he wants to focus on the coronavirus, vaccinations and reopening schools. However, he has acknowledged that people are anxious and weary after a difficult year dealing with the virus and restrictions that have upended daily life. “It’s absolutely understandable why people may feel that way,” he said in February.

HOW MUCH POLITICAL RISK IS NEWSOM FACING?

If petition numbers hold up, it appears the recall will qualify for the ballot. If that happens, Newsom would be forced to fend off rivals in the midst of a pandemic that has cost the state millions of jobs and altered life for nearly 40 million residents. But time could be on his side and the turbulent public mood could shift by fall, if schools and businesses continue to reopen. California also is one of the most heavily Democratic states in the country: Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in the state since 2006, and Democratic voters outnumber Republicans by nearly 2-to-1.