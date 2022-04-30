EXPLAINER: How China is using metal barriers to fight COVID

How they have been deployed varies. Sometimes the government sets up fencing around entire neighborhood blocks, leaving just one or two entrances. In other cases, they build fences in front of individual residential complexes.

The fencing has been widely deployed in border regions as well, including in Suifenhe, a city in the northeast that borders Russia. The metal barriers there block off entire streets.

WHY DID PEOPLE PROTEST IN SHANGHAI?

Shanghai had not erected metal barriers on a wide scale during the past two years of the pandemic, priding itself on more targeted measures that did not rely on lockdowns. That changed in the latest outbreak, which is driven by the highly transmissible omicron BA.2 variant. Central authorities enforced a lockdown for the entire city that prevented people from putting even “one foot out the door,” according to a widely propagated slogan.

Many Shanghai residents were upset about barriers blocking the entrances to their apartment buildings and some angry citizens circulated videos online showing protests. In one video verified by the AP, residents leaving a building in Shanghai’s Xuhui district broke down a mesh fence barricade at the front entrance and went angrily looking for the security guard they believed to be responsible for putting it up.

Shanghai is using a tiered system in which neighborhoods are divided into three categories based on the risk of transmission. Those in the first category face the strictest COVID-19 controls and are the main target of the barriers.

However, some neighborhood officials in Shanghai put up barriers in areas that aren't part of the strictest category. One resident called the police to protest the sealing off of roads near his apartment building, saying his residence wasn't part of the first category. He and two other residents in his building complex tried to stop the workers from erecting the metal barriers, but they were stopped by a worker in the neighborhood committee. The police officer told the residents they had no right to leave the apartment, according to the man's account, which he posted on WeChat.

“This deep, deep feeling of powerlessness. Who can tell me: Is there any hope for this place?” he wrote. He declined to be named.

WILL THEY BE TAKEN DOWN?

In some instances, residents have been successful in their protests.

At one apartment complex in Shanghai's Putuo district, residents fiercely protested after the residential committee put a U-lock on the door to their building on April 16.

“It was very sudden, without any notice, and it wasn't just the building. Every place was blocked off below. It blocked off any escape path,” said one Shanghai resident who asked to be identified only by her last name, Zhang. “If there was any accident or fire, everyone's sure to die.”

Residents in the building called the police as well as the city's hotline. The residential committee relented and put tape across the door instead, but warned residents that destruction of the tape would bring legal consequences, according to a notice the committee sent to residents that Zhang showed to the AP.

In Beijing, many barriers were removed after the city went without a major outbreak during the past two years. Now, however, residential complexes with positive cases are once again being barricaded.

—-

Associated Press researcher Chen Si contributed to this report from Shanghai.

Combined Shape Caption A resident wearing a face mask stands watch behind a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A resident wearing a face mask stands watch behind a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption A delivery worker chats with a masked security guard at a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A delivery worker chats with a masked security guard at a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a face mask rides on a bicycle passing by residents behind a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a face mask rides on a bicycle passing by residents behind a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption Residents chat each others behind a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption Residents chat each others behind a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption A bicycle is parked in front of a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A bicycle is parked in front of a barricaded fence of a locked-down residential complex on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Beijing. China employs a variety of metal barricades, metal sheeting and door locks to keep people inside their apartments, buildings or complexes during lockdowns. The barriers have been deployed in multiple cities across China as part of the fight against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong