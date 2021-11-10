EXPLAINER: How did Rittenhouse do on stand in murder trial?

“From what I saw, he solidified his defense and showed himself to be very human,” said Phil Turner, a Chicago-based defense attorney and former federal prosecutor. “His crying appeared very genuine. I think the jury got more of a sense of him as a young person. It's always a difficult decision to put someone on the stand . . . but from what I could see of the cross-examination, it was way off-target.”

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger began by asserting that Rittenhouse intended to kill all three men, which Rittenhouse repeatedly denied, saying he did only what he had to do to stop the person attacking him. Binger also asked Rittenhouse if he played shoot-'em-up video games.

He asked Rittenhouse why he was talking about the shootings now for the first time, drawing the ire of Judge Bruce Schroeder. Prosecutors typically don't question why a defendant has remained silent because defendants legally aren't required to say anything.

“This is a grave constitutional violation for you to talk about the defendant’s silence,” the judge told the prosecutor. “You’re right on the borderline. And you may be over. But it better stop.”

Binger also tried to ask Rittenhouse about a video that shows him telling his friend 15 days before the protests that he would like to shoot suspected shoplifters. Schroeder ruled in a pretrial hearing earlier this year that wouldn't be allowed, although he said he might revisit the decision. But Binger went ahead with his questions Wednesday without getting permission from the judge.

Both moves led to Rittenhouse's attorneys filing a motion seeking a mistrial with prejudice. Such a declaration would end the trial and block prosecutors from ever charging Rittenhouse again with anything in connection with the shootings. Schroeder said he would take the motion "under advisement." It was unclear when he might rule.

“Without a doubt, (Rittenhouse) helped himself (by testifying),” former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said. “He is very well prepared. He's not argumentative, he's not evasive. He has been emotional, as expected. The prosecution is walking on eggshells for a mistrial."

Laurie Levenson, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University, said she thought Rittenhouse came off as “quite coached.”

“This is a big credibility call for the jury,” she said. “The jury can either see (Rittenhouse) as a clueless kid or he's trying to evade answering questions. It can hurt him if the jury doesn't think he's sincere."

The protests began in August 2020 after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during a domestic disturbance. The shooting sparked several nights of chaotic demonstrations that saw multiple businesses set on fire. Gov. Tony Evers was forced to call out the National Guard to support local police.

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse testifies during cross examination in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse, center, and his lawyers Corey Chirafisi and Natalie Wisco look on after a break in proceedings in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse, left, looks on as his attorneys Corey Chirafisi, second from left, Mark Richards, and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger look at photographs Nathan DeBruin took on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP Credit: Mark Hertzberg Credit: Mark Hertzberg

Caption Nathan DeBruin testifies about photographs he took on Aug. 25, 2020 during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: Sean Krajacic Credit: Sean Krajacic

Caption JoAnn Fielder testifies that she was part of the group that included Kyle Rittenhouse that protected Car Source on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Nicholas Smith testifies that he protected Car Source along with a group including Kyle Rittenhouse on the night of Aug. 25, 2020 during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC Credit: SEAN KRAJACIC

Caption Kyle Rittenhouse sits with his attorneys after a lunch break and waits for proceedings to start at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL

Caption Mark Richards, lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, cross-examines Dr. Douglas Kelley, a forensic pathologist with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, and asks a question about the wound on the late Joseph Rosenbaum's head during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL Credit: Mark Hertzberg/POOL