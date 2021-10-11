EXPLAINER: Rare automatic double ruling aids lucky Red Sox

Baseball Rule 5.05(a)(8) states: “Any bounding fair ball is deflected by the fielder into the stands, or over or under a fence on fair or foul territory, in which case the batter and all runners shall be entitled to advance two bases.”

That put Díaz at third, Kiermiaer at second and the Rays out of luck. Mike Zunino struck out the next at-bat to end the inning, and Boston's Christian Vázquez hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 13th of a 6-4 Red Sox win.

“I was speechless,” said center fielder Kiké Hernandez, who had come over to back up Renfroe. “I don’t know if you guys have seen that before. I’ve never seen that before in my life."

“It's a heartbreaker, plain and simple,” offered Kiermaier.

Fans have already begun clamoring for a rewrite of the rule, perhaps to give umpires discretion to place runners where it makes sense. Díaz was halfway between second and third when the ball landed and would have scored without even drawing a throw.

Umpire crew chief Sam Holbrook isn't among those eager to see a change.

“I like it," he said. "It’s cut and dried from an umpire’s standpoint. It’s been that way ever since I came in the game. I don’t see any need to change it.”

Caption Umpires confer about the ruling on a double hit by Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier during the thirteenth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) leaps as the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, bounces over the wall for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Caption Boston Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe (10) chases down the ball, hit by Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Kiermaier, as it bounces off the wall before bouncing off Renfroe and over the wall for a ground rule double during the thirteenth inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer