EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WHAT HAPPENED PREVIOUSLY WHEN THE LAW WENT TO THE SUPREME COURT?

The court let the law go into effect, voting 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others. The justices in the majority said "serious questions" had been raised about the law. But they cited a host of issues including the law's novel enforcement mechanism and the fact that no one had yet actually attempted to sue someone under the law for helping a woman get an abortion as among the reasons they declined to intervene. The majority stressed it was not making any conclusions about the constitutionality of the law.

Liberal justices and Chief Justice John Roberts dissented. Justice Sonia Sotomayor called her conservative colleagues’ decision “stunning.” Justice Elena Kagan wrote that the law was “patently unconstitutional,” and Justice Stephen Breyer said a “woman has a federal constitutional right to obtain an abortion during” the first stage of pregnancy.

WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED MOST RECENTLY AT THE APPEALS COURT?

This time around, with the Biden administration's lawsuit, a federal judge in Texas put the law on hold. Judge Robert Pitman took Texas to task in a 113-page opinion, saying Republican lawmakers had "contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme" by trying to circumvent the courts.

“From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution,” wrote Pitman, who was appointed to the bench by former President Barack Obama.

Pitman's ruling allowed abortions to resume in Texas for a brief window before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halted it. A three-judge panel ruled 2-1 on Thursday to put a more lasting hold in place while the Biden administration lawsuit continues. As of now, Texas' law is in effect.

WHAT NOW?

The Justice Department said Friday it intends to appeal to the Supreme Court. There's no timetable for Supreme Court action, but it would take days or even longer for both sides to file briefs with the court, and then additional time for the court to act.

The court wouldn't be asked to rule on constitutionality of the law at this point, just whether Texas should be allowed to enforce its law while the Biden administration's challenge continues.

The Supreme Court already has a major abortion case on its docket for December that could reshape abortion rights in America. What happens in that case could affect what ultimately happens in Texas.

HOW IS IT POSSIBLE THAT TEXAS HAS SUCH A RESTRICTIVE LAW?

Two major Supreme Court precedents, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, prevent states from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb. That happens around 24 weeks of pregnancy. But the Texas law's unique enforcement mechanism has made it hard to challenge.

WHAT HAS BEEN THE IMPACT OF THE LAW IN TEXAS?

Since the law took effect in early September, providers say 80% or more of abortions previously provided in the state are now prohibited. Texas women have sought out abortion clinics in neighboring states, some driving hours through the middle of the night and including patients as young as 12 years old. The law makes no exception in cases of rape or incest.