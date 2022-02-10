EXPLAINER: What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?

Ukrainian troops and volunteer battalions engaged in ferocious and devastating battles with the rebels involving heavy artillery, armor and combat aircraft.

Ukraine and the West accused Russia of backing separatists with troops and weapons. Moscow rejected the accusations, saying that any Russians who fought in the east were volunteers.

Amid the fighting, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people aboard. An international investigation concluded the jetliner was destroyed by a missile fired from a rebel-controlled area. It said the weapon was brought into Ukraine from a military base in Russia, but Moscow categorically denied any involvement.

Leaders of France and Germany began efforts to negotiate a truce in talks with Russia and Ukraine when they met in Normandy, France, in June 2014, in what became known as the Normandy format.

FIGHTING AND NEGOTIATIONS

After a massive defeat of Ukrainian troops in August 2014, representatives from Kyiv and the rebels signed a truce in Minsk in September 2014.

The document, dubbed Minsk I, envisaged a cease-fire monitored by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a pullback of foreign fighters, an exchange of prisoners and hostages, an amnesty for the insurgents and a promise that rebel regions could have a degree of self-government.

The agreement collapsed quickly and large-scale battles resumed. In January and February of 2015, Ukrainian troops suffered another major defeat in the battle of Debaltseve.

France and Germany moved quickly to help broker another peace agreement, and on Feb. 12, 2015, representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the rebels signed a deal that envisaged a new cease-fire, a pullback of heavy weapons from the line of contact between the troops and the rebels, and provisions for a political settlement. A declaration in support of the deal was signed by the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.

MINSK DEAL PROVISIONS

The deal, dubbed Minsk II, included an OSCE-monitored cease-fire, a pullback of heavy weapons and foreign fighters from the line of contact and an exchange of prisoners.

In a major diplomatic coup for Russia, the document obliged Ukraine to grant special status to the separatist regions, allowing them to create their own police force and have a say in appointing local prosecutors and judges. It also required Kyiv to offer a sweeping amnesty for the separatists and negotiate details of holding local elections with rebel leaders.

It stipulated that Ukraine could only regain control over the border with Russia in rebel regions after they get self-rule and hold OSCE-monitored local elections — balloting that would almost certainly keep pro-Moscow rebels in power there.

In another gain for the Kremlin, the document didn't contain any obligations on the part of Russia, which insisted it's not a party to the conflict and cast it as part of Ukraine's internal affairs.

Many in Ukraine resented the deal, seeing it as a betrayal of national interests and a blow to the country's integrity. The widespread public dismay has effectively blocked the deal's implementation.

MOSCOW AND KYIV TRADE BLAME

While the Minsk deal helped end large-scale battles, frequent skirmishes have continued, with both sides blaming each other. The parties have negotiated a long series of renewed cease-fires, but all have been quickly violated.

Ukraine has accused Russia of failing to withdraw its troops from the conflict areas. Moscow has staunchly denied their presence there and pointed to the deployment of Western military instructors in Ukraine.

While denying any military involvement in eastern Ukraine, Russia has offered political and economic support to the rebels and granted citizenship to more than 700,000 residents of the region.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany pledged adherence to the Minsk agreement when they last met in Paris in December 2019 but made no visible progress.

MORE TALKS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed for another four-way summit, but the Kremlin said it would serve no purpose until Ukraine agrees to abide by the deal's obligations.

Amid soaring tensions over the Russian military buildup near Ukraine, France and Germany have intensified their efforts to broker more four-way talks on the conflict in the east, seeing that as a possible way to ease tensions in the larger crisis.

Representatives from the four countries met in Paris on Jan. 26, securing no progress but they agreed to hold the session in Berlin on Thursday, with a goal to agree on a common interpretation of the Minsk agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron sought to revive the Minsk deal during his visits to Moscow and Kyiv this week, describing it as “the only path allowing to build peace ... and find a sustainable political solution.”

THE PRESSURE ON UKRAINE

Facing Western calls for the implementation of the Minsk deal, Ukrainian officials have become increasingly critical of the document.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told The Associated Press last week the deal was signed “under a Russian gun barrel,” and warned that “the fulfillment of the Minsk agreement means the country’s destruction.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued that Moscow aims to use the deal to have the rebel regions reintegrated into Ukraine and use them to block the country’s pro-Western aspirations, vowing: “This is not going to happen."

Zelenskyy was more diplomatic but noted that he dislikes every point of the Minsk document, a comment that drew a taunting and crude remark from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Like it or not, you have to bear with it, my beauty,” Putin quipped, using a coarse verse from Russian folklore. “You have to fulfill it. It will not work otherwise.”

FILE - Ukrainian army tanks take their positions near Illovaisk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Aug. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, file)

FILE - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, right, walks past Russian President Vladimir Putin during the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day in Ouistreham, western France, June 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file)

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, right, as Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, center, looks at them, prior to their talks after after posing for a photo in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 26, 2014. (Sergei Bondarenko/Kazakh Presidential Pool via AP, File)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - FILE - A pro-Russian fighter, right, stands next to bodies of crew members of destroyed Ukrainian tank in the northern outskirts of city of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, July 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, File)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - FILE - Ukrainian army personnel remove a bulletproof vest from the body of a Ukrainian government soldier killed by tank fire in the rebel-held town of Starobesheve, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, second left, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, right, shake hands as French President Francois Hollande, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel look on during a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 11, 2015. (Andrei Stasevich/BeITA via AP, file)

FILE - From left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President ,Francois Hollande, German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, talk in Minsk, Belarus, Feb. 11, 2015. (Mykola Lazarenko/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left back to a camera, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, second left, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, second right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, walk together to continue their peace talks in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

FILE - Russia-backed separatists walk after inspecting destroyed Ukrainian army tanks for functional weapons and ammunition near the village of Lohvynove, outside Debaltseve, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, on the edge of the territory under their control. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - FILE - A Russia-backed rebel looks at the flag covered body of an Ukrainian serviceman in Debaltseve, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2015. The struggle for the strategic rail hub, Debaltseve, a sleepy town with a pre-war population of 25,000 people, left the town in ruins and became one of the darkest pages in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has already killed more than 6,000 people. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

FILE - A car passes a destroyed tank abandoned on the road at a former Ukrainian army checkpoint that was overran last month by Russia-backed separatists during the offensive for Debaltseve, outside the city of Chornukhyne, Ukraine, March 2, 2015. The struggle for the strategic rail hub, Debaltseve, a sleepy town with a pre-war population of 25,000 people, left the town in ruins and became one of the darkest pages in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has already killed more than 6,000 people. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

FILE - Tanks take part in the rehearsal of the military parade for the Victory Day to mark the 70th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in Donetsk, rebel-held territory, Ukraine, May 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Vasiliy Kolotilov, File)

FILE - A column of Pro-Russian rebel tanks prepare to move from the line of separation between rebel-held territory and Ukraine-held territory near Oleksandrivka, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, right, gestures speaking to French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, June 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

FILE - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, second from right, speak with soldiers during a military training at a military base in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, Nov, 28, 2018. (Mykola Lazarenko/Presidential Press Service via AP, File)

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrive at a working session at the Elysee Palace, Dec. 9, 2019 in Paris. The meeting marked the last time when the leaders of the four nations met in person to try to revive the stalled 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine. (Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via AP, File)

FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, center, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, sit before a working session with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. The meeting marked the last time when the leaders of the four nations met in person to try to revive the stalled 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool, File)

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, attend the main stage of the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command-and-staff exercises at the Kapustin Yar training ground, Russia, Sept. 25, 2020. Amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised Western fears of an invasion, Putin has urged the West to persuade Ukrainian authorities to comply with the terms of a 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian troops in a conflict that has killed more than 14,000 people, in Donetsk region, on Friday, April 9, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses an extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry Board at the National Defense Control Center in Moscow, Dec. 21, 2021. (Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)