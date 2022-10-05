EXPLAINER: What's next in Musk's epic battle with Twitter?

“The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, nor has any party moved for a stay,” she wrote. “I, therefore, continue to press on toward our trial set to begin on October 17."

Musk's lawyer told Twitter this week that the Tesla CEO will complete the deal as long as he lines up the promised debt financing and provided that the Delaware Chancery Court drops Twitter’s lawsuit against him. But Twitter is unlikely to give up on its legal proceedings unless it confirms that the deal is for real this time and not a tactical gambit.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

The most immediate next step looming for Musk is that Twitter lawyers have been preparing to grill him about the April deal in a deposition set to begin Thursday.

The interview is scheduled to happen in Austin, Texas, not far from Tesla's headquarters, after wrangling between the two sides over when and where it would take place. An earlier meeting was postponed after Musk raised concerns about COVID-19 transmission.