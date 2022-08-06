EXPLAINER: Why Kenya's presidential election is important

Kenya has no transparency in campaign donations or spending. Some candidates for Parliament and other posts are estimated to be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to gain access to power and its benefits, both legal and illegal.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN CANDIDATES' PLATFORMS?

The 55-year-old Ruto promotes himself to the young and poor as a “hustler” who rose from humble beginnings as a chicken seller in contrast to the elite backgrounds of Kenyatta and Odinga. He seeks greater agricultural productivity and financial inclusion. Agriculture is a main driver of Kenya’s economy and about 70% of the rural workforce is in farming.

The 77-year-old Odinga, famous for being jailed while fighting for multi-party democracy decades ago, has promised cash handouts to Kenya’s poorest and more accessible health care for all.

WHAT DO VOTERS CARE ABOUT?

Odinga and Ruto have long circled among contenders for the presidency, and there is a measure of apathy among Kenyans, especially younger ones in a country where the median age is about 20. The electoral commission signed up less than half of the new voters it had hoped for, just 2.5 million.

Key issues in every election include widespread corruption and the economy. Kenyans have been hurt by rising prices for food and fuel in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and that comes after the financial pain of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than a third of the country’s youth are unemployed.

WHEN WILL KENYA HAVE A WINNER?

Official results will be announced within a week of the vote. To win outright, a candidate needs more than half of all votes and at least 25% of the votes in more than half of Kenya’s 47 counties. No outright winner means a runoff election within 30 days.

The previous presidential election in 2017 made history when a top court overturned the results and ordered a new vote, a first in Africa. If the courts again call for a new vote, such an election would take place within 60 days of the ruling. Candidates or others have a week after the results are declared to file a petition to the court, which has two weeks to rule on it.

Combined Shape Caption Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Mombasa, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Kenya is due to hold its general election on Tuesday, Aug. 9 as East Africa's economic hub chooses a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. (AP Photo/Gideon Maundu)

Combined Shape Caption Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga's running mate Martha Karua gestures to supporters at a campaign rally in Mombasa, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Kenya is due to hold its general election on Tuesday, Aug. 9 as East Africa's economic hub chooses a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. (AP Photo/Gideon Maundu)

Combined Shape Caption Supporters greet Kenyan presidential candidate Raila Odinga at a campaign rally in Mombasa, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Kenya is due to hold its general election on Tuesday, Aug. 9 as East Africa's economic hub chooses a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta. (AP Photo/Gideon Maundu)