EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

The party of government can change leader according to its own rules, and that person becomes prime minister without the need for a national election.

WILL THERE BE A GENERAL ELECTION SOON? The last general election in Britain was in 2019 and constitutionally another is not required until 2024.

But with the selection of a third prime minister by just a tiny proportion of the population, a lot of Britons are beginning to wonder why they are not getting a chance to influence who their next leader is. The clamor for a general election in the near future is only likely to get louder.

The prime minister has the power to call an election earlier, but with the Conservative Party trailing well behind the opposition Labour Party in the latest polls, Sunak is unlikely to do so.

Lawmakers can also trigger an election by winning a vote of no-confidence in the government in the House of Commons, but that would require many Conservatives to vote against their own party's government.

