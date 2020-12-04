Explosion at South Africa oil refinery, 7 hospitalized

Emergency services spokesman Robert McKenzie said the fire was now out. He said there had also been a fire at a nearby apartment complex which fire services also put out. Mckenzie said it was unclear if the two fires were connected. No one was hurt at the apartment complex, he said.

The refinery is owned by South African oil company Engen and is listed as the second biggest in the country. It has a crude oil refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, according to Engen.

Engen said a fire burned at the refinery for about an hour and 35 minutes but didn't mention an explosion. The cause of the fire was under investigation, the company said.