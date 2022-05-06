Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills 8 people, injures 40

Police cordoned off the area as firefighters and rescue workers toiled inside the wreckage of the hotel, which is about 110 yards (100 meters) from Cuba’s Capitol building. The hotel has been used frequently by visiting VIPs and political figures.

Photographer Michel Figueroa said he was walking past the hotel when “the explosion threw me to the ground, and my head still hurts.... Everything was very fast.”

Yazira de la Caridad said the explosion shook her home a block from the hotel: “The whole building moved. I thought it was an earthquake.”

“I’ve still got my heart in my hand," she said.

Mayiee Pérez said she rushed to the hotel after receiving a call from her husband, Daniel Serra, who works at a foreign exchange shop inside the hotel.

She said he told her: “I am fine, I am fine. They got us out.” But she was unable to reach him after that.

