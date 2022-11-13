Explosion on Istanbul's pedestrian avenue; deaths reported

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the explosion occurred at about 4:20 p.m. (1320 GMT) and that there were deaths and injuries, but he did not say how many. The cause of the explosion was not clear.

Turkey's media watchdog imposed a temporary media ban on reporting of the explosion, which means broadcasters cannot show videos of the moment of the blast or its aftermath. The Supreme Board of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks, accidents and some political issues.