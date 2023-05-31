X

Penalty shootout at Europa League final with Roma, 6-time champ Sevilla tied at 1-1 after extra time

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
The Europa League final between six-time champion Sevilla and José Mourinho’s Roma has ended with the score at 1-1 after extra time and the winner will be determined in a penalty shootout

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Europa League final between six-time champion Sevilla and José Mourinho’s Roma ended 1-1 Wednesday after extra time and the winner will be determined in a penalty shootout.

Paulo Dybala put Roma ahead in the 35th minute at Puskás Aréna in the Hungarian capital. It was Dybala’s fifth goal of the Europa League campaign.

Sevilla equalized through Gianluca Mancini’s own-goal 10 minutes into the second half when he was under pressure from Youssef En-Nesyri.

Sevilla has never lost a Europa League final. Mourinho has never lost a final in European competitions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Champion UConn gets Newton back at NBA draft deadline; Kentucky's...
2
Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 rape counts, is led from court...
3
Ohtani homers twice, including career longest at 459 feet, Angels beat...
4
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sues Diageo, saying it neglected his vodka and...
5
Mike Pence will launch his presidential campaign in Iowa on June 7
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top