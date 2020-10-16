Extremist rebels attack UN peacekeepers in Mali; 1 killed

The jihadist threat is compounded by Mali's current political upheaval. In August, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted from power by a military junta. Under international pressure, the junta appointed a civilian-led government to lead the country through an 18-month transition period to new elections. Last week the administration helped to secure the release of four hostages, including Malian politician Soumaila Cisse and three westerners, in exchange for the release of nearly 200 jailed jihadists.

The attacks this week highlight Mali's fragile security, says an expert.

“These attacks sow more mistrust between the public and the government, further eroding confidence after the release of convicted militants who’ve rejoined the battlegrounds,” said Laith Alkhouri, an intelligence specialist who researches violent extremists in West Africa.