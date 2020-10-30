Exxon, Chevron lose $887 million as pandemic pain continues

Also on Friday, Chevron reported losses of $207 million after turning in a profit of $2.9 billion last year. It brought in $24 billion in revenues, down from $35 billion during the same period last year.

While painful, the third quarter was an improvement from the second, when oil prices crashed below zero and Exxon and Chevron lost a combined $9 billion.

Exxon said Thursday it would cut 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce, and Chevron said it would cut a quarter of the employees at Noble Energy.

Oil demand is expected to fall 8% globally this year, according to the International Energy Agency. While some demand has recovered since oil fell below $0 a barrel in April, countries are again locking down as the coronavirus surges anew across Europe and the U.S.