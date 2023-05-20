F-18 fighter jet accident at Zaragoza airbase as pilot ejects successfully

LONDON (AP) — An F-18 fighter jet crashed at an airbase in the Spanish city of Zaragoza but the pilot ejected successfully, the Spanish defense ministry said Saturday.
The aircraft landed within the perimeter of the base, the defense ministry said on Twitter.
The base, which lies about 10 miles (16 kilometers) outside the city, belongs to the Spanish Air and Space Force.
