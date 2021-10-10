F1: Bottas wins Turkish GP, Verstappen reclaims title lead

Bottas finally got the winning feeling again when he overtook Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with about a dozen laps left, clinching his first victory since the Russian GP in September last year.

“Haha, yes!” Bottas shouted after his 10th career win and a much-needed one during a frustrating last season with Mercedes before joining Alfa Romeo next year.

To cap it off he clocked the fastest lap on the 5.3-kilometer (3.3-mile) Istanbul Park circuit beneath a grey sky amid persistent drizzle.

Hamilton finally came in for new tires on Lap 51 but did not agree with the decision.

“Why did you give up that place?” a frustrated Hamilton barked on team radio using an expletive.

Leclerc came in earlier than Hamilton and placed fourth, missing out on a 14th career podium.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo started from the back after complete engine changes.

Sainz Jr. managed to finish a commendable eighth.

Caption Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland leads at the start of the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prepares for the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (Umit Bektas/Pool via AP) Credit: Umit Bektas Credit: Umit Bektas

Caption Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during qualifying for Sunday's Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park circuit in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco